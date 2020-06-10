Paddle to the sea

Wildflowers wave in the foreground as Willow Bill sits at the rear of the dugout canoe named New Medizen while fellow travelers Super Dave (center) and Carolina Chris (right) paddle along the Snake River toward the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday afternoon near Nisqually John Landing. The trio of paddlers left Hells Gate State Park in their 28-foot-long western red cedar dugout canoe three days ago on their way toward Astoria, Ore., where they hope to reach the ocean by August.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region