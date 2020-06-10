Paddle to the sea

Pete Caster/TribuneWildflowers wave in the foreground as Willow Bill sits at the rear of the dugout canoe named New Medizen while fellow travelers Super Dave (center) and Carolina Chris (right) paddle along the Snake River toward the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday afternoon near Nisqually John Landing. The trio of paddlers left Hells Gate State Park in their 28-foot-long western red cedar dugout canoe three days ago on their way toward Astoria, Ore., where they hope to reach the ocean by August.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Wildflowers wave in the foreground as Willow Bill sits at the rear of the dugout canoe named New Medizen while fellow travelers Super Dave (center) and Carolina Chris (right) paddle along the Snake River toward the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday afternoon near Nisqually John Landing. The trio of paddlers left Hells Gate State Park in their 28-foot-long western red cedar dugout canoe three days ago on their way toward Astoria, Ore., where they hope to reach the ocean by August.

Tags

Recommended for you