Paddle power

Katie Crowe paddles out from a boat ramp on the Clarkston side on the Greenbelt Walkway on Wednesday to join her daughter, Kyrsten Crowe, on the Snake River. Sunny weather and highs in the low 80s are expected today and Friday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a chance of rain in the weekend forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Katie Crowe paddles out from a boat ramp on the Clarkston side on the Greenbelt Walkway on Wednesday to join her daughter, Kyrsten Crowe, on the Snake River. Sunny weather and highs in the low 80s are expected today and Friday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a chance of rain in the weekend forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you