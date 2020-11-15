Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union is now accepting donations at all of its branches for its Season of Giving campaign, which runs through Dec. 18.
All items collected will be distributed to local community organizations and families during the holiday season, according to a P1FCU news release. Items in need are nonperishable food, unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats, and monetary donations.
P1FCU also is asking for nominations for deserving families to receive a turkey dinner. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 11.
More information about the credit union’s campaign can be found at www.P1FCU.org/Season.