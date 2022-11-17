Latah Recovery Center director to speak on housing

Darrell Keim

MOSCOW — David Voutas moved into an Oxford house in Lewiston in November of 2021 and spoke at the League of Women Voters of Moscow Wednesday meeting about his experience in the group living community.

Voutas and Darrel Keim, the director of Latah Recovery Center, spoke to members of the League about the new Oxford house in Moscow and some of the history of the group.

Tags

Recommended for you