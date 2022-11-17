MOSCOW — David Voutas moved into an Oxford house in Lewiston in November of 2021 and spoke at the League of Women Voters of Moscow Wednesday meeting about his experience in the group living community.
Voutas and Darrel Keim, the director of Latah Recovery Center, spoke to members of the League about the new Oxford house in Moscow and some of the history of the group.
Oxford houses are self-run, self-supported recovery houses which follow the Oxford house program, Keim said. These houses follow a Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration evidence-based program.
“I don’t do housing, it’s not my thing. I do helping people — so we didn’t want to get into the housing business. But we saw that there was a need for sober housing desperately,” Keim said.
Keim said the process of finding funding came from the support of the city and the commissioners.
Oxford House is a nationwide program which started in Silver Spring, Md., in 1975. The houses are run by the residents through a democratic approach — members vote to fill various positions like president and treasurer. Each house must follow guidelines set by the Oxford House World Council to be considered part of the organization.
Keim said the Moscow house opened in July and within two weeks, the five initial spaces were filled. The house has since expanded to seven residents. The house is male-only.
Voutas has held leadership roles in his Oxford house in Lewiston and now works with others in the recovery community in the area to give back. He answered questions at the meeting about life in the house, how it’s run and the community.
“I mean, for what it’s done for me — from where I was just over a year ago to where we are, that was amazing to me. So I’m grateful to be a part of the Oxford house and everything that they stand for,” Voutas said.
To be considered for living in an Oxford house, Voutas said those interested have to fill out an application and do an interview with the house president. The whole house votes on each potential member and they must have an 80% approval from the current residents to move in.
The members of each house are responsible to pay an equal share of all household expenses. Voutas said the members of the house all work together to help each other and build a community. Members are encouraged to stay in the house until they are ready to move out and there is no limit to how long a member can stay. Those living in an Oxford house can also be voted out if they’re found to be, or suspected of, using drugs.
Voutas said members have weekly meetings and the expectations of each member is explained when they join, including remaining sober. Keim said each house determines its own set of rules, and the Moscow house has its rules on a poster board in the living room for ease of access. The members of the houses are also encouraged to plan events with houses in the surrounding area to build a larger community.
“We try to get people completely back on their feet into a comfortable position in their life and build up a support network,” Voutas said.