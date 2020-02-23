An overdue person in the area of Isabella Landing was found in his vehicle with his dog uninjured on Saturday morning.
At approximately 12:38 a.m., a Clearwater County deputy responded to the area to search for Colin K. McCutchen, but was unable to locate him because of road and weather conditions.
At about 6:55 a.m. Saturday, search and rescue located McCutchen below the Susy Creek Area.
McCutchen was taken to the area of Beaver Creek and 247 Road. A deputy gave him a courtesy transport to his residence in Pierce.