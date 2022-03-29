Plans are taking shape for a new Lewiston clinic that would offer outpatient surgeries and procedures.
The Lewiston City Council on Monday passed a first reading of an ordinance to rezone the proposed 1.2 acre location at 25th and Vineyard avenues from medium density residential to a planned unit development.
The services the clinic would provide are not available in the community, said Deven Roy, a managing partner of Naadi Healthcare LLC, who joined the meeting by telephone.
“That’s how we looked at this when we did our feasibility (assessment), that this is a community, a market not being served by these types of procedures,” he said. “By doing (the procedures as) outpatient, it’s a low-cost, high-quality … service.”
Roy didn’t elaborate on what type of care would be offered at the clinic. City officials didn’t have additional details to share in response to a question raised by Councilor Luke Blount, who voted against the zone change in its first reading.
City attorney Jana Gomez noted that the ordinance is about what generally will be allowed on the site in the future.
If the land is shifted to a planned unit development, the ordinance would permit the proposed medical clinic on the site as well as other specified uses.
Besides a medical clinic, allowable uses in the ordinance include a dental clinic, long-term care facility, drug store or preschool, as well as personal service, professional and government offices.
What Naadi is proposing would increase medical services available in Lewiston at a time when the city is short in the number of providers available for people to see, said Katie Hollingshead, assistant planner.
The clinic would blend well with what’s already in the neighborhood, one that has been identified in the comprehensive plan as a place for medical services, she said.
Valley Medical Center is to the north of the site as well as Generations Senior Living at Lewiston. Apartments are to the south. A little further away are the Idaho State Veterans Home; Wedgewood Terrace, an assisted living facility; a church; and a funeral home.
The property has a foundation, approach and curbing leftover from an effort abandoned about 3 ½ years ago to put an assisted living center on the site, Hollingshead said.
“(The clinic) would fit in well with the developed businesses that are currently there,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.