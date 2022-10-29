Children searching for Halloween candy should have no trouble filling their buckets this weekend, with several trick-or-treat events planned around north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
The forecast around the region calls for cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching into the low 60s. There is a chance of rain Monday.
TODAY
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s 12th annual PUMPKIN PALOOZA is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. today. The event is free and open to all ages, and will feature games, crafts, costume contests and an artisan fair. The Great Pumpkin Roll on the Fifth Street Grade costs $5 per pumpkin or $10 for three pumpkins, and there’s a $500 prize. There will be a costume contest at Brackenbury Square, with sign-ups from noon to 3 p.m. and the contest at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a costume contest for dogs, with sign-ups from noon to 3:30 p.m. and the contest at 3:45 p.m.
The CLARKSTON EAGLES KIDS HALLOWEEN PARTY is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. today at the Eagles Club, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. There will be games, prizes and candy.
The GENESEE TRUNK OR TREAT is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. today, with the route on Walnut Street starting at P1FCU. Stomping Grounds Coffeehouse will provide free hot cocoa to children.
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET event for 3-6 p.m. today. Many of Colfax’s downtown business will participate.
The PULLMAN HARVEST FESTIVAL is slated for 3-10 p.m. today throughout downtown Pullman. There will be treats, a haunted house, a costume contest and other attractions. More details can be found at downtownpullman.info/events.
The 44th annual TOWER TRICK OR TREAT is planned for 4-6 p.m. today at the University of Idaho’s Theophilus Tower in Moscow. There will be candy, games and snacks. The theme this year is animated studious.
A city of ASOTIN TRICK OR TRUNK event is slated for 4-8 p.m. today on Second Street, between Cleveland Street and the Ag Building. Those who want to hand out candy are asked to park their vehicle in the area by 3:30 p.m.
The Clarkston High School Drama Program’s SPOOKIN’ BOO’S HAUNTED HOUSE will be from 4-11 p.m. today. The entry fee is $5 and free for children 5 and younger.
The HELLS GATE HAUNTED CAMPGROUND TRUNK OR TREAT is planned for today at the park in Lewiston along the Snake River. Two loops will have campers giving out candy. Those who visit the park may choose between four time slots: 4-5:15 p.m., 5:30-6:45 p.m., 7-8:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:45 p.m. The only charge is the motor vehicle fee to enter the park. It’s $7 for Idaho residents, $14 for nonresidents and free for those with an Idaho State Parks Passport or annual pass.
The last night to visit HAUNTED PALOUSE in the Whitman County town of Palouse is from 7-10 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $35 (cash only) and provide access to two haunted houses and a zombie hunt through shady lane. It is only open to those 12 and older.
The HAUNTED LODGE will be open from 7-11 p.m. tonight at the Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Admission is $5, or $3 with a food donation. The Eagles Lodge will also have a family-friendly trick-or-treat haunt from 3-6 p.m. Monday.
MJBarleyhopper’s in Lewiston will hold a HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST at 8 p.m. today. The Katz Band will play at 8 p.m. Mad Swede Brewing will also bring six beers and swag earlier in the evening, beginning at 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
The UNIONTOWN TRUNK OR TREAT is set for 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Dahmen Barn parking lot. Those who want to hand out candy are invited to gather between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
The EASTSIDE MARKETPLACE’S TRUNK OR TREAT is planned for 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall in Moscow. It will take place in the parking lot.
The PALOUSE CHORAL SOCIETY will kick off its season with a Halloween performance titled “Oh What a Fright,” featuring the works of Holst, Vaughan Williams, Mozart, Orff and the world premiere of Dormi Jesu by Gianluca Pantaleo. The performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Moscow High. Tickets are $20. Admission is free for children 6-12, and for WSU and UI students.
MONDAY
The POMEROY TRICK OR TREAT MAIN STREET will take place 3:30-5 p.m. Monday at downtown businesses. There will also be a trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot of the Garfield County Hospital at the same time.
LEWISTON TRANSITIONAL CARE OF CASCADIA is planning a trick-or-treat event starting at 4 p.m. Monday at its Fireside Lobby. There will be candy for children at free hot dogs. The care facility is at 3315 Eighth St., Lewiston Orchards.
The WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRUNK OR TREAT is planned for 4-7 p.m. Monday at the school’s Clarkston campus, at its parking lot off Bridge Street. The event will also serve as a food drive; nonperishable food donations will be accepted.
The IDAHO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TRUNK OR TREAT is set for 4-7 p.m. Monday at Advanced Welding & Steel, 257 U.S. Highway 95, Grangeville. There will also be a haunted house at Advanced Welding & Steel.
The KAMIAH LIFE CENTER TRUNK OR TREAT is planned for 5-7 p.m. Monday at 4432 U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah.
The DATE SAFE TRICK OR TREAT gathering is planned for 5-8 p.m. Monday in the back parking lot of the Cottonwood Catholic Church. The event, in its fifth year, is sponsored by Drug & Alcohol Trends Education and the Cottonwood Police Department.
The LEWISTON ELKS LODGE TRUNK OR TREAT FUNDRAISER is planned for 5-9 p.m. Monday at the lodge parking lot at 3444 Country Club Drive. There will be candy for children and hot dogs for sale for $5 (or chili dogs for $6). All proceeds will go toward the lodge roof repair fund.
FirstNaz Church of Lewiston has scheduled a HARVEST HAY DAY from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a trunk-or-treat event, free food and live music. The church is at 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
The GRACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH TRUNK OR TREAT is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the church in the Lewiston Orchards, located at 3434 Sixth St.
The CROSSPOINT ALLIANCE CHURCH FALL FEST is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Lewiston Orchards church, 1330 Powers Ave. There will be a trunk-or-treat event, bouncy house and carnival-style games.
Clarkston’s HARVEST WESLEYAN CHURCH TRUNK-R-TREAT will start at 6 p.m. Monday. The church is at 11 and Elm streets.