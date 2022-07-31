Outdated Idaho bridges dig into trucking firms, profits

The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and Idaho Transportation Department recently ranked Idaho bridge applications most in need of repair.
Local highway districts applied for their share of $200 million in state surplus funds to clear out bridge projects needed in their jurisdiction. ITD inspections concluded 428 locally-controlled bridges statewide are in poor condition.
This can lead to bridge closures or posted load weight limits.
“It seems like we’re pretty far behind the 8-ball,” Raft River Sod and Transportation Manager, Dolan Ward said. “If you show up to a bridge that shows a restriction and you’re unaware of it, that’s common. Then you have to figure out how to turn the truck around. It’s just a headache.”
Ward manages 30 truck drivers. When his drivers encounter a restriction they didn’t originally plan for, that digs into the company’s bottom line.
“Someone has to take the hit. If you’re not prepared for it in the contract, it’s the trucking company that takes the hit,” Ward said. “It could be thousands of dollars it would cost you unexpectedly. Our dairy and farm operation, we’ll truck in thousands of loads every year and were pretty small compared to some other outfits — and our detours are significant.”
The $200 million in state funds should repair up to one-third of all local bridges in need, according to the council. Local highway districts manage and maintain their own bridges, according to council Administrator Laila Kral. Funding comes from local property taxes and the state gas tax.
“Monumental. It is very needed,” Kral said. “However, (40% of the gas tax) goes out to 287 jurisdictions. It’s not enough for these local to replace a bridge on their own.”
After ranking all 221 project applications, the council is ready to announce the first round of approve projects sometime in August or early September. There is not a hard deadline at the moment, according to Kral.
“We know at least three projects right now that are shovel ready, they’re ready to go. They just need the official word from the council and ITD board to say the can move forward,” Kral said.
The top 140-ranked project applications are not guaranteed funding, Kral said. The rankings give a general idea of who is likely to receive the funding.
Nearly 40% of local Idaho bridges are more than 50 years old — the expected lifespan at the time of construction.