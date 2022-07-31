Outdated Idaho bridges dig into trucking firms, profits

<text>Two bridges spanning U.S. Highway 15 near Blackfoot.</text>

 Idaho Transportation Department

The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and Idaho Transportation Department recently ranked Idaho bridge applications most in need of repair.

Local highway districts applied for their share of $200 million in state surplus funds to clear out bridge projects needed in their jurisdiction. ITD inspections concluded 428 locally-controlled bridges statewide are in poor condition.

