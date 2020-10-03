Outbreak will keep Orofino school closed next week

Orofino Junior/Senior High School will remain closed to in-person classes next week after about 75 kids either tested positive for COVID-19 or are under quarantine.
In a video posted Friday, Superintendent Michael Garrett said all activities have also been canceled.
Students at the school will continue learning online, as they did Wednesday and Thursday of this week, after the school closed its doors.
Orofino Elementary School will remain open, but new precautions will be put into place.
“We ask that everyone masks next week to kind of help us protect and slow this down a little bit,” Garrett said of the elementary school. “That’s our main goal, is to keep our doors open, so that’s what we are going to try to do every chance we get.”
The elementary school has not had any positive cases and has seen minimal quarantines, according to Garrett. The remainder of the schools in the district will remain open.
Garrett encouraged people to be respectful during the closure after some began to use “bullying” tactics and have made pacts to not get tested in order to keep schools and sports open. He said testing helps pinpoint what is happening in the community with case numbers and contact tracing.
“Those things need to end,” Garrett said. “It’s nobody’s fault. COVID is not particular on who it can infect and when and why. ... It is something that is real.”
He encouraged everyone to be civil to people who have been tested, are positive, or are quarantined.
“It’s a tough time for them and it’s a tough time for all of us,” Garrett said. “They don’t want to be in that position and none of us do, so we want to do what we can to protect ourselves and each other and move on from here.”
He also stated the district will continue to follow the recommendations given by Public Health – Idaho North Central District after fielding questions on the topic.
“They are the experts in the field and they have recommendations of what we need to do to keep our kids, our staff and our community as safe as possible, so we will continue to follow those recommendations,” Garrett said.
In a second video, Garrett encouraged students at the high school to stay up to date with their online assignments.
“You don’t want to get behind in these areas because it’s hard to make up,” he said. “The teachers are working double time to get all this information to you and to teach you as best as possible.”
Garrett said modifications, like requiring the use of face masks, may be implemented at the high school in the future.
If all goes well, the high school will reopen its doors to in-person learning and resume activities Oct. 12.
In mid-September, the high school moved to online classes after a number of students and teachers tested positive for the virus.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its first of what will be a weekly report on COVID-19 in that state’s schools Friday. The report did not yet list any cases for Orofino schools, but did list that Grangeville High School and Grangeville Elementary/Middle School had each reported a single case. Both cases were prior to this week. The report may be accessed at coronavirus.idaho.gov/resources-for-schools/.
