Outages possible from strong winds, Avista warns

A wind storm that could lead to downed trees and power lines — and possibly even produce challenging driving conditions — is expected to hit its peak between 3 and 8 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency has issued a high wind warning and a wind advisory that cover much of southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
“In the L-C Valley we are expecting wind gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour. Across the Palouse we could see wind gusts closer to 60 to 65 miles per hour in those exposed areas,” said Robin Fox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Avista Utilities is advising customers to prepare for power outages. Fox said strong crosswinds on north-south highways such as U.S. highways 95 and 195 could make driving difficult, and windblown dust from freshly plowed fields could reduce visibility in some areas.
The winds are being pushed by a strong spring cold front and are expected to begin to subside later today, Fox said. But they will usher in cooler temperatures.
“We are going to see some colder air and we are going to see snow levels coming down and could see light snow on the Camas Prairie and the Blue Mountains by Monday morning.”