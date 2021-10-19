COTTONWOOD — A woman was injured and two parked vehicles were damaged when a semi-truck and trailer crashed into the side of the 1908 Arnzen Drug building on Main Street in Cottonwood on Monday.
“We got a nice big hole,” said Rod Arnzen, owner of the business.
Arnzen said the building is insured but it will take time to figure out the extent of the damage and when it can be repaired. In the meantime, customers are being served curbside.
“It’s not safe today,” Arnzen said. “We have to bring everything outside rather than let people in. (Customers will be allowed back in) as soon as we can but we don’t know what time frame.”
According to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department, a 1975 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a trailer fully loaded with asphalt driven by Larry Bower of Buhl, Idaho, was southbound on Broadway Street. The driver stopped near the intersection of Broadway and Second South Street to check his brakes.
The truck and trailer began rolling backward down Broadway Street, the news release said. The driver attempted to apply his brakes but they were not effective. He then placed the truck in gear, resulting in breaking the driveshaft from the vehicle and puncturing the fuel tank.
The truck and trailer continued north down Broadway Street, past First South Street and swerved into the parking area of the northbound lane alongside Arnzen Drug. The trailer struck a parked 2015 Toyota Sequoia owned by Kellie Bruner of Cottonwood, and a parked 2017 GMC Sierra owned by David and Katherine Frei of Cottonwood. The trailer and the GMC were pushed through the west wall of Arnzen Drug, injuring Loycie Sonnen, who was working inside the building at the time.
St. Mary’s Health ambulance and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance. The truck and the two damaged vehicles were removed by towing services and Arnzen Building Construction crews assisted with temporary repairs of the building.
The Cottonwood Police Department expressed thanks to the volunteers who assisted at the scene.