Out for a stroll

Joelee Stout walks alongside her 2-year-old daughter, Ava Deal, while they walk their dog, Tucker, through downtown Asotin on Monday afternoon. The temperature in the Asotin/Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area reached the 70s on Monday; the high today is expected to be in the 80s.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Joelee Stout walks alongside her 2-year-old daughter, Ava Deal, while they walk their dog, Tucker, through downtown Asotin on Monday afternoon. The temperature in the Asotin/Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area reached the 70s on Monday; the high today is expected to be in the 80s.

Tags