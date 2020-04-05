Out for a stroll

Barry Kough/TribuneA woman walks two dogs down Eighth Street near the Idaho State Veterans Home on Friday. Dog walking is one way people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have kept themselves busy during the coronavirus shutdown.

A woman walks two dogs down Eighth Street near the Idaho State Veterans Home on Friday. Dog walking is one way people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have kept themselves busy during the coronavirus shutdown.

Recommended for you