OTHELLO, Wash. — The Othello School Board approved a budget for the 2019-20 school year, but on a 4-1 vote, and after an exchange between a district patron and Othello School District Superintendent Chris Hurst.
Board member Ken Johnson voted no, saying he thought some components that should’ve been in the budget were not there. Board Chairman Rob Simmons expressed surprise at Johnson’s vote and asked him what was missing.
Currently, district officials are in contract negotiations with the union representing classified staff (district employees in support jobs like classroom aides, bus drivers and janitors). Johnson said he thought those negotiations should have been completed before the budget was considered by the school board. In his opinion, there was time to complete them, he said, and that he would have preferred to know the contract’s effect on the budget before voting.
The 2019-20 budget includes a $67,648,002 general fund. Most salaries, maintenance, supplies and district operations are paid for through the general fund. The budget for the capital projects fund is $7,227,608. That’s used for construction, repairs and other capital expenses.
During the public hearing on the budget, district patron Eleanor Brodall said she had asked for a copy of the budget Aug. 1, but didn’t receive it until Aug. 5. According to state regulations, it’s supposed to be ready by Aug. 1, she said.
Hurst said an earlier copy of the budget was available in July, per the state regulations. He said he thought Brodall was asking for the latest copy.