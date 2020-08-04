AHSAHKA — A 57-year-old Othello, Wash., man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with unspecified injuries following a two-vehicle crash Sunday at the intersection of State Highway 7 and A Road in Ahsahka.
Charles D. Koepke, of Othello, was driving a black 2006 Harley Davison motorcycle about 4 p.m. when it collided with a blue 2004 Dodge pickup truck pulling a white and red boat driven by Nathan L. Dreyer, 38, of Grangeville, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Koepke was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. A nursing supervisor said Monday Koepke was later transferred to the Spokane hospital, but a request by the Lewiston Tribune for his medical condition was not immediately answered. Koepke was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Dreyer and his two passengers, Theresa R. Dreyer, 36, of Grangeville, and Israel Fulton of Taylorsville, Utah, were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation, a state police spokesman said Monday.