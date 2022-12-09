A 40-year-old Othello man was charged with trafficking after he allegedly had a half-pound of methamphetamine.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Lewiston police stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign Wednesday night in North Lewiston. The driver, Robert Ezell, had a suspended driver’s license.
During the investigation, the Lewiston drug K-9 unit was deployed and the dog alerted around the exterior of the vehicle to the presence of illegal substances. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found approximately a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, according to the news release.
Ezell was taken to the Nez Perce County and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. At his initial appearance Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam ordered a $50,000 bond and appointed Rick Cuddihy as public defender. Ezell has a status conference hearing set for Dec. 19.
Ezell has two felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and was released from probation/parole in May with multiple probation violations, according to the release. At the hearing, the prosecutor’s office also “argued the impact drugs are having on our community and the quantity of alleged drugs in this case represents a major problem,” according to the news release.