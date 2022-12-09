A 40-year-old Othello man was charged with trafficking after he allegedly had a half-pound of methamphetamine.

According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Lewiston police stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign Wednesday night in North Lewiston. The driver, Robert Ezell, had a suspended driver’s license.

