STITES — A wildfire that burned 20 acres near Stites on Thursday afternoon is believed to have been caused by an osprey that hit a power line, an Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman said Friday.
The fire, located just east of Stites near Maggie Creek, was contained at about 8 p.m. Thursday, said Robbie Johnson, public information officer for the department.
It was reported about 2:30 p.m. and fire crews from the Kooskia Rural Fire Department, the state of Colorado (which was assisting the Idaho Department of Lands), the U.S. Forest Service and private individuals responded to the blaze using aerial and ground resources.
There were eight fire engines and five aircraft involved in the response, Johnson said.
Homes and outbuildings in the area were threatened but none burned and no one was evacuated from the scene, she added.
About 20 firefighters remained on the scene Friday to complete suppression and mop-up activities.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Johnson said.