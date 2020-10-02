The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction in Washington has finalized contracts with three internet providers to supply up to 60,000 students and their families in the state with online connectivity at no cost through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The program is for students who are low-income and did not have internet access before August, according to a news release.
Eligible families should receive sign-up information from their local school districts. Families who are interested in the program may also contact their school districts to request information.
The program allows families to sign up with providers Ziply, Presidio and Comcast.
The funding for the program came from the federal coronavirus relief bill. OSPI will use $8.8 million for the connectivity initiative. It will also use the money to reimburse districts who entered into their own agreements with internet service providers.
To learn more, go online to bit.ly/36r2rpo.