Various sections of Preston Avenue and Fifth Street will be closed over the next several weeks as a contractor completes pipe rehabilitation work for the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District.
The project is the second phase of rehab work that started last year by Iron Horse LLC of Fairview, Ore., according to project manager Brandon Fulton. Crews will reline the sewer mains on Preston Avenue between Thain Road and Fifth Street, and on Fifth Street between Preston and Stewart avenues.
Work will run 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday and run through Jan. 28. Work over the following three weeks will have the same hours, Monday through Thursday. The eastbound lane of Preston Avenue will be closed for the first two weeks of construction, with a detour around the work areas. The closure will move west every couple of days.
The third week will focus on the intersection of Preston Avenue and Fifth Street for the first three days, and Feb. 3 work will be at Preston Avenue and Thain Road. The final week will begin Feb. 14 on Fifth Street with no lane closures anticipated.