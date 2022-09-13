Orogrande residents living near the Williams Creek Fire in southeastern Idaho County were allowed to return to their homes Monday after a Level 3 “Go” evacuation notice was rescinded by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

The public, however, will not be allowed onto the Crooked River and Deadwood roads leading into the area because standing dead trees remain a hazard and could fall without notice, a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest said.

