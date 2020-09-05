Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
OROGRANDE — Residents of the small, remote community of Orogrande have had their fair share of close calls with wildfires, with evacuations ordered during the 2007 Rattlesnake and the 2012 McGuire fires that threatened the settlement.
Community members have encouraged the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest to create a buffer around Orogrande for years. The Forest Service along with Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho County also worked with property owners to reduce fire risk on private lands.
The completion of the Orogrande Community Protection project during the past four years has made residents feel “that they’re pretty much safe” according to Jim Madden, who has had property there for 55 years. He thought that the Forest Service “treated us well and listened to us.”
The project completed in multiple phases during the past four years included a mix of prescribed fires, shaded fuel breaks, irregular shelterwood cuts and precommercial thinning on approximately 3,400 acres adjacent to the town. It was designed to reduce the existing fuel continuity in proximity to the Orogrande community, private lands, and along Forest Road 233 (Crooked River Road); reduce the risk of high-intensity fire; and improve forest health, vigor and resilience. This was according to the Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Orogrande Community Protection project, Feb. 2, 2016.
Madden recalls in 2007 “it was pretty nip and tuck” when fire burned near town.
“It is really nice to get out. We don’t have to worry about fire coming to the road,” said John Bagley, referring to the extensive thinning along the Crooked River Road that provides access to the community. He and his wife, Cyndi, retired to Orogrande in 2013 and live there year around.
“Everyone in town is happy with it,” Cyndi said.
Bob Wightman recalls that “above Jim Madden’s was like a jungle before, it really opened it up” (referring to an area southwest of town). Wightman and his wife, Corene, have owned a cabin in Orogrande there since 1972, and have enjoyed camping in the Gospel Hump area since the 1950s.
“We have a sprinkler system on the roof of our cabin,” Corene said. “We’re ready if anything happens.” In all the years in their cabin, Bob said, “We always got along good with the Forest Service. We really appreciate fire crews when they’re here.”
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Orofino), Wednesday
McCall council extends mask order to Sept. 18
MCCALL — An order mandating masks to combat COVID-19 in the city of McCall was extended to Sept. 18 by the McCall City Council last Thursday.
McCall Mayor Bob Giles and council members Melanie Holmes, Mike Maciaszek and Colby Nielsen voted to extend the order, while council member Thom Sowers was opposed.
“When does it end?” Sowers said of mask mandates during Thursday’s meeting. “I don’t feel like we need to continue these draconian measures under the guise of safety.”
Violators of the mask order in McCall city limits could be cited under the city’s order or under a countywide mask order by the Central District Health, city officials said.
The county mask order punishable by a misdemeanor offense carrying up to six months in jail and a $300 fine, while the city mask order results is only a $100 citation with no criminal charge.
McCall Police Chief Justin Williams told council members that the police department will continue to enforce with education before falling back on penalties, regardless of the order in effect.
“We would continue to do the same thing that we’ve done since the city implemented the mask ordinance,” Williams said, noting only one ticket has been issued so far.
Compliance with the mask order has gone up with education and as other nearby counties, like Canyon County and Ada County, have mandated masks, he said.
The extension to Sept. 18 was the longest allowable under an emergency powers ordinance passed by the council March 20 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That ordinance expires Sept. 18, taking with it the city’s ability to adopt and enforce emergency laws related to the pandemic.
Council members told city staffers to prepare a permanent emergency powers ordinance to add to city code for future flexibility with the pandemic or other emergencies, like wildfires.
Nielsen asked Valley County Commission Chair Elt Hasbrouck, who also serves on the health district’s board of directors, how long that order is expected to remain in effect.
“That’s really kind of a hard question to answer because it really depends on what happens with these schools opening back up,” Hasbrouck said.
St. Luke’s McCall Chief of Staff Gregory Irvine also pointed to the reopening of schools as reason for the council to extend the city mask order.
“This is not the time to let down our collective guard,” Irvine said. “Avoiding rampant spread of the virus is the best way to keep our schools open and our children safe and secure.”
Central District Health Program Manager Gina Pannell told the council that local cases are declining, but there is community spread that cannot be traced, which worries health officials.
Health officials are also worried about the effect the upcoming flu season and cold weather forcing people into confined spaces could have on COVID-19 transmission, Pannell said.
“Those combinations put a big question mark out there and make that crystal ball even fuzzier than it already is,” she said.
Central District Health is responsible for overseeing public health and virus response in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
The countywide mask order was passed by the health district on Aug. 11 and remains in effect “until further notice.”
The city mask order was originally adopted for 30 days on July 1 before being extended at the end of July until a scheduled expiration of Tuesday.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday