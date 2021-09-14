GREER — A 43-year-old Orofino woman was hospitalized Monday following a crash on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 54 east of Greer.
The Idaho State Police reported that Tara R. Russum was driving west in a silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala when her vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck the eastbound embankment. The car overturned and came to rest on its top in the middle of the highway.
Timothy Smith-Hill, 66, of Hamilton, Mont., was traveling west on the same highway in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado behind a semi-truck that was slowing because of the crash. Smith-Hill attempted to pass the semi-truck and struck Russum’s vehicle in the roadway. Smith-Hill was not injured but Russum was taken to Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino for her injuries.
The incident was reported to the state police at 4:38 a.m. and continues to be under investigation.