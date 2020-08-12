A 38-year-old Orofino woman charged with felony aiding and abetting a first-degree murder was sentenced Tuesday to a seven-year term in the Idaho State Penitentiary.
Cassie L. Madsen was given the sentence after entering a nonbinding plea agreement.
Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice told Madsen the sentence included five years fixed and two years indeterminate. The judge then, however, retained jurisdiction on Madsen for 365 days with the admonishment that she take advantage of the drug, alcohol and behavioral treatment programs within the prison system.
“I chose that option because I want to give you a chance,” the judge said during a videoconferencing hearing. “The only way to make this less tragic is by changing yourself. If you don’t change yourself, well, it’s a double tragedy.”
His only hesitancy, FitzMaurice added, was the seriousness of the crime.
Madsen was charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Samantha Fignani, of Orofino.
According to previous court testimony, Madsen agreed to drive Jessica Colpitts to Fignani’s house in May 2017.
Colpitts, 35, who was convicted by an Idaho County jury of first-degree murder, walked up to Fignani’s door and, when Fignani answered it, shot her with a .410 shotgun. According to Madsen’s testimony during Colpitts’ trial, Colpitts then walked back to Madsen’s car laughing, and said: “I shot her in the crotch. She’ll live.” Fignani died a short time later at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
Madsen admitted during the trial she believed Colpitts was going to confront Fignani about an affair the latter was having with Colpitts’ estranged boyfriend, Joseph “Jo Jo” Walker. But, Madsen said, she was unaware that Colpitts had a gun and that she intended to kill Fignani.
Madsen said she drove Colpitts back to her home and then returned to her own home. She was upset and stayed out of sight for about a day before coming forward to cooperate with investigators.
Colpitts was sentenced in September by FitzMaurice to life in prison with a fixed term of 18 years.
Madsen’s attorney, Paul Thomas Clark of the Lewiston firm of Clark and Feeney, asked the judge to place Madsen on supervised probation and enter a withheld judgment.
“She’s had a very tough life and she’s been through a lot,” Clark said. He noted that Madsen was cooperative with law enforcement following Fignani’s murder and that she is educated and is hard working.
Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler had also agreed to probation and said he did not object to the withheld judgment.
But “at the end of the day,” Tyler said, “a young woman is dead. ... While this defendant did not know the killer of Samantha Fignani was intending to kill Samantha Fignani ... the truth is Cassie Madsen drove Jessica Colpitts to Samantha Fignani’s home believing there would be a confrontation in some form. The fact that she didn’t anticipate the extent of harm ... doesn’t necessarily remove Mrs. Madsen from the culpability of her actions.”
FitzMaurice said Madsen’s actions were not those of a vindictive or angry person.
“It was a decision that you made that was faulty. An inability to understand the consequences, criminality and the moral repugnancy of the act that you engaged in. ... You may not have known that physical violence would take place. But there were enough factors to put you on notice that something serious could happen.
“You chose to overlook that,” the judge added. “You may have seen it as a minor thing to take a friend over to beat on another friend ... but the answer should have been, ‘No.’ Samantha had a good soul and a good heart, but you took someone over to do violence on her.”
FitzMaurice also imposed a $5,000 civil fine to be paid to Fignani’s family within two years after Madsen is released from custody.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.