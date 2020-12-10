OROFINO — A 58-year-old Orofino woman was seriously injured in an attack by a pit bull before being helped by a bystander Wednesday.
Kari Martin was attacked and pinned to the ground by the dog, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. The dog was pulled off by a “good Samaritan,” who was able to keep it pinned while Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Clearwater County Ambulance personnel helped Martin.
She was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital. The dog was euthanized at the request of its owner, according to the news release.