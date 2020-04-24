An Orofino woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing another Orofino woman’s credit cards.
Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, 35, could face up to life in prison if convicted on the charges because the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office has also tagged Rohrback-Skinner with a persistent violator sentence enhancement based on two felony convictions in Ada County in 2009 for grand theft and forgery, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for grand theft is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. The maximum penalty in Idaho for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine, court records said.
During a traffic stop for suspected DUI at 8:13 a.m. April 16 on the 1000 block of 17th Street in Lewiston, Lewiston police allege they also found two cellphones and credit cards belonging to another woman in Orofino. During a subsequent search of the vehicle Saturday, police allege they also found methamphetamine in a bag hidden between the phone and its case, court records said.
Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond in the case.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in for May 6.