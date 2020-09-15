An Orofino woman is charged with felony domestic battery after Nez Perce County deputies say she bit and scratched a man’s face Friday afternoon in Peck.
Lacy D. Spenser, 33, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon where Judge Michelle Evans released her from custody on pretrial conditions that included no firearms and ammunition.
Evans also issued a no-contact order in the case between Spenser and the alleged victim.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Lucas Martin was dispatched to a reported physical domestic disturbance at a residence on Angel Ridge Road in Peck. The man told Martin that Spenser bit and scratched his face. The man had blood on his face and mouth, and had videos on his phone of Spenser hitting him in the face, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 30.