OROFINO — A 37-year-old Orofino woman was bound over to 2nd District Court in Clearwater County on Wednesday on a felony charge of aiding and abetting in connection with a first-degree murder in 2017.
Cassie L. Madsen is scheduled to enter a plea to the charge at 1 p.m. Jan. 21. She appeared before Magistrate David H. Judd on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler, Madsen agreed to drive Jessica Colpitts to the home of Samantha Fignani in May 2017, “believing that Jessica Colpitts was going to confront Samantha Fignani and believing that Jessica Colpitts was going to engage in a battery upon Samantha Fignani.”
Colpitts, 34, who was convicted March 29 by an Idaho County jury of first-degree murder, walked up to Fignani’s door and, when Fignani answered, shot Fignani with a .410 shotgun. According to Madsen’s testimony during Colpitts’ trial, Colpitts then walked back to Madsen’s car laughing and said: “I shot her in the crotch. She’ll live.” Fignani died a short time later at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
Madsen admitted during the trial she believed Colpitts was going to confront Fignani about an affair the latter was having with Colpitts’ estranged boyfriend, Joseph “Jo Jo” Walker. But, Madsen said, she was unaware that Colpitts had a gun and that she intended to kill Fignani.
Madsen said she drove Colpitts back to her home and then returned to her own home. She was upset and stayed out of sight for about a day before coming forward to cooperate with investigators.
Colpitts was sentenced in September by Judge Gregory FitzMaurice to life in prison, with a fixed term of 18 years.
Madsen is being represented by Lewiston attorney Paul Thomas Clark of the Clark and Feeney law firm.
