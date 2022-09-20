OROFINO — The Orofino Police Department will hold an open house Friday to display to the public its new office building at 1075 Michigan Ave.
The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. and hot dogs and refreshments will be served, said Lahni Ireland, office manager for the department.
The new police office is located in the former Medical Park building across from the elementary school, which the city of Orofino purchased from Clearwater County in February 2021. The building had previously housed the Clearwater Valley Health home health care service.
The police department had been located in a cramped office space above City Hall since the 1980s. At the time of purchase, Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the old office building had no handicap accessibility, no private interview rooms and was so crowded that private conversations could not be held around the office.
Funds from the sale of the Medical Park building were used to revamp the county’s old recycling building farther up Michigan Avenue.
Some remodeling was needed after the purchase of the 7,000-square-foot Medical Park building, but it now includes private offices for each police officer, a conference room, a lobby and private interview rooms for adults and children.
It also has more parking spaces and is handicap accessible.
The police department will also host a retirement party for Chief Wilson from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 30. Wilson will be replaced by Officer Vincent Frazier, who is also a Clearwater County commissioner.