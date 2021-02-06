After decades of being housed in a cramped upper story office at Orofino City Hall, accessible only by a steep, narrow stairway, the Orofino Police Department will be moving into new digs along Michigan Avenue that provides plenty of breathing room.
The city of Orofino closed a deal with the Clearwater County Commission this week to purchase the former Medical Park building across the street from the elementary school. The building most recently housed the Clearwater Valley Hospital Home Healthcare Service.
“It will be a great move for us,” Orofino Chief of Police Jeff Wilson said Wednesday. The upstairs office where the department is now located has no handicap accessibility, no private interview rooms and is so crowded that private conversations can be heard all around the office.
“So it’s going to be a big step forward to professionalize our outfit, for sure,” Wilson said.
Clearwater County Commission Chairman Rick Winkel said the Medical Park building was not a convenient location for the county’s needs and the money from the sale will likely be used to revamp the old recycling building farther up Michigan Avenue for the sheriff’s office mechanics shop. That new location will be in closer proximity to the county road and bridge department and help consolidate county business.
“I believe (the sale) is going to benefit us quite a bit,” Winkel said. “Any money (we’re) getting from property needs to go back into property because it’s a long-term investment. It was a long-term investment when we bought Medical Park and we would like to keep it that way.”
Wilson said he is not sure how soon the six-member police department will be able to relocate. Some minor adjustments may first be made to the interior of the 7,000-square-foot building, but he anticipates his staff will be able to move in a few months.
The space will give each officer a private office, as well as a conference room, a lobby and private interview offices for adults and children, Wilson said.
It also will allow more parking. Currently, the space at City Hall is shared by the police, the city staff and the fire department. Because the second floor does not have handicap access, Wilson said when somebody comes in who can’t make it up the steps, officers meet with that person in a room downstairs.
“It’s really going to help us with privacy,” Wilson said. “We just don’t have privacy here. We have really outgrown this place a long time ago. This (move) is going to allow us to have space.”
Wilson said because the agreement to buy the building took place after this year’s budget was set, the city will likely reopen its budget to make the transaction.
The police department has been in its present location since the 1980s. Before that, it was housed in a few small rooms in the sheriff’s office at the Clearwater County Courthouse.
