OROFINO — A 41-year-old Orofino man was hospitalized after the dump truck he was driving struck an embankment and flipped over onto its top.
Nathan Donner was driving on Dent Bridge Road just below Wixson Heights when the wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The wreck blocked both lanes of traffic for several hours until the truck could be removed, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Donner was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital for his injuries, the news release said. The wreck remains under investigation.