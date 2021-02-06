OROFINO — A 25-year-old Orofino man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and landed on its top in Orofino Creek on Thursday night, according to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Austin Fugate was driving his 2002 Dodge Neon on Harmony Heights Loop Road at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when his car left the road and crashed into the creek. Fugate was able to get out of the car and was taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital, according to the news release.
Speed was a contributing factor in the wreck, the release said.