OROFINO — A 40-year-old Orofino man was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Upper Fords Creek Road.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Nolan Leachman was driving up the road after 9 p.m. when he crashed near mile marker 5. Leachman was ejected from his 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup, which landed on its side and had to be towed from the area.
The sheriff’s office was aided at the scene by Orofino Ambulance and Rescue. The incident is under investigation.