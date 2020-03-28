An Orofino man was in fair condition Friday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, one day after he had to be extricated from his vehicle after a crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Lenore on Thursday afternoon.
Bart Walker, 54, failed to maintain the lane of travel in his silver 2005 Toyota Corolla and drove off the south shoulder and rolled, a news release from the Idaho State Police said.
Walker was not wearing a seat belt and emergency personnel had to extricate him from the vehicle. He was taken to St. Joe’s by ambulance. The road was blocked for about an hour and a half.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing, the news release said.