OROFINO — A 20-year-old Orofino man died in a car crash that sparked a wildland fire near Orofino on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Patten Teel was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck near mile marker 2 on Upper Fords Creek Road. The sheriff’s office, along with firefighters from Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Orofino Fire and Upper Fords Creek Fire, responded to a report of a wildland fire at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Two helicopters assisted in the fire and it was contained to about 6 acres. The cause of the fire was determined to be the vehicle accident in which Teel was found.
The road was closed for about two hours while the fire was fought.
No further information was immediately available.