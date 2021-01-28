A 19-year-old Orofino man was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child.
According to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Daniel J. Davis turned himself into police in Ada County. A warrant had been issued for his arrest following a 10-month investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the attorney general’s office.
Davis allegedly possessed sexually exploitative material, according to the news release. He was booked into the Ada County Jail after being taken into custody.
Police departments from Orofino, Moscow and Meridian, the Idaho State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the crime unit with the investigation and arrest warrant.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the attorney general’s office at (208) 947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.