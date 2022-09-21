OROFINO — Results from last weekend’s Orofino Lumberjack Days logging show and parade were announced this week by organizers:
PARADE WINNERS
Kiddie Parade — 1, Carman Girls & Ponies.
Antique Auto 1950 and Older — 1, Jay Lee. 2, Oliviah Lee. 3, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association.
Antique Auto 1951 and Newer — 1, Jay Lee. 2, Senior Project.
Float (commercial) — 1, Best Built Builders Supply. 2, Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union. 3, Brookside Landing.
Float (noncommercial) — 1, TLC. 2, Square Dance Fun for Everyone. 3, Clearwater County 4-H.
Royalty Float — 1, Idaho County Fair Royalty.
Royalty Auto — 1, DYW Lewiston and Clarkston.
Vehicle (commercial) — 1, Twin Oaks Building Solutions. 2, Hanson Garage. 3, Innovate Electric Services.
Vehicle (noncommercial) — 1, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. 2, Biking the Clearwater.
Equestrian (nonroyalty) — 1, Silver Creek Equestrian Drill Team. 2, Sady Olive and Shawnee. 3, Jaylee Warfield/E&R Excavation.
Equestrian (royalty) — 1, Border Days. 2, Weippe Rodeo.
LOG SHOW
All-Around Jack — 1, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore.
All-Around Jill — 1, Erin LaVoie, Spokane.
Championship Jack & Jill Sawing — 1, Erin Cramsey, Corvalis, Ore., and Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 10.78. 2, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., and Kate Page, Heppner, Ore., 11.94. 3, Mike Johnson, Philomath, Ore., and Brenda Boyko, Viola, 12.21. 4, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., and Erin LaVoie, Spokane, 13.20. 5, Seth Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., and Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 13.25.
Men’s Birling — 1, Chase Pouchnik, Viola. 2, Ian Wilson, Carlsbad, Calif. 3, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore. 4, Mike Johnson, Philomath, Ore. 5, Joe Reiner, Clarkston.
Women’s Birling — 1, Livi Pappadopoulas, Holmen, Wis. 2, Erin LaVoie, Spokane. 3, Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont. 4, Brenda Boyko, Viola. 5, Christine Ramsey, Spokane.
Two-Jill Sawing — 1, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, and Erin Cramsey, Corvallis, Ore., 9.53. 2, Christine Ramsey, Spokane, and Jessica Karraker, Ellensberg, Wash., 10.50. 3, Kate Page, Heppner, Ore., and Amanda Chenoweth, Rathdrum, Idaho, 11.64. 4, Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., and Emily Johnson, Orofino, 12.43. 5, Kylee Hatfield, Council, Idaho, and Brenda Boyko, Viola, 12.51.
Women’s Single Buck — 1, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, 18.63. 2, Kate Page, Heppner, Ore., 21.49. 3, Erin Cramsey, Corvallis, Ore., 23.93. 4, Christine Ramsey, Spokane, 25.03. 5, Brenda Boyko, Viola, 26.87.
Women’s Horizontal Chop — 1, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, 39.00. 2, Kate Page, Heppner, Ore., 51.59. 3, Erin Cramsey, Corvallis, Ore., 1:25.28. 4, Brenda Boyko, Viola, 1:48.06. 5, Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 1:49.33.
Obstacle Pole Sawing — 1, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, 18.67. 2, Mike Johnson, Philomath, Ore., 21.18. 3, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 23.28. 4, Ian Wilson, Carlsbad, Calif., 32.12.
Jill Axe Throwing — 1, Erin Cramsey, Corvallis, Ore., 13. 2, Brenda Boyko, Viola, 10. 3, Kate Page, Heppner, Ore., 9 + 7. 4, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, 9 + 5. 5, Christine Ramsey, Spokane, 8.
Junior Jill Axe Throwing — 1, Kiana McNeil, Waldport, Ore., 11. 2, Rylee Hatfield, Council, Idaho, 6.
Junior Jack Axe Throwing — 1, Kelden McNeil, Waldport, Ore., 10. 2, Wyatt Hatfield, Council, Idaho, 7. 3, Owen Hatfield, Council, Idaho, 6.
Jack Axe Throwing — 1, Mike Johnson, Philomath, Ore., 15 + 15. 2, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 15 + 12. 3, Cody Labahan, Salem, Ore., 14 + 12. 4, Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 14 + 10. 5, Mike Karraker, Ellensberg, Wash., 14 + 7.
Open Class Hot Power Sawing — 1, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 2.4. 2, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., 2.44. 3, Mel Lentz, Diana, W.Va., 2.97. 4, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 3.09.
Power Sawing — 1, Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 12.53. 2, Mel Lentz, Diana, W.Va., 12.54. 3, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., 13.62. 4, Eyler Adams, Eureka, Mont., 15.32. 5, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 15.36.
Horizontal Chopping — 1, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 28.77. 2, Mel Lentz, Diana, W.Va., 36.72. 3, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., 40.39. 4, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 42.78. 5, Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 44.54.
Men’s Single Bucking — 1, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 20.31. 2, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 20.70. 3, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 20.81. 4, James Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 23.08. 5, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., 24.13.
Two-Pole Speed Climbing — 1, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 11.46. 2, Max Lloyd, Thorp, Wash., 14.31. 3, Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 18.90.
Vertical Chopping — 1, James Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 33.84. 2, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 35.06. 3, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., 37.06. 4, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 38.09. 5, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 41.34.
Tree Topping — 1, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 1:01.32. 2, Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 1:11.06. 3, Seth Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 2:03.90. 4, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 2:18.17.
Tag Relay — 1, University of Montana. 2, University of Idaho.
Tug of War — 1, University of Idaho. 2, University of Montana.
Master Single Buck — 1, Mel Lentz, Diana, W.Va., 28.66. 2, Eyler Adams, Eureka, Mont., 37.66.
Spring Board Chop — 1, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., 1:27.17. 2, Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 1:27.56. 3, James Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 1:28.66. 4, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 1:30.88. 5, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 1:38.99.
Two-Jack Sawing — 1, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., and James Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 9.03. 2, Eyler Adams, Eureka, Mont., and David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 10.16. 3, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., and Ryan Hatfield, Council, Idaho, 10.34. 4, Mel Lentz, Diana, W.Va., and Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 10.93. 5, Hank Johnson, Orofino, and Max Lloyd, Thorp, Wash., 12.68.
Junior Jack-Jill Sawing — 1, Rylee Hatfield, Council, Idaho, and Owen Hatfield, Council, Idaho, 26.59. 2, Kelden McNeil, Waldport, Ore., and Kiana McNeil, Waldport, Ore., 27.97. 3, Wyatt Hatfield, Council, Idaho, and Rylee Hatfield, Council, Idaho, 28.38.
Choker Setting — 1, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 13.29. 2, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 15.22. 3, Seth Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 15.61. 4, Mike Johnson, Philomath, Ore., 16.38. 5, Jeff Skirvin, Waldport, Ore., 16.77.
Junior Two-Jill Sawing — 1, Rylee Hatfield, Council, Idaho, and Kiana McNeil, Waldport, Ore., 32.07. 2, Avery Hartley, Colbert, Wash., and Madison Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 2:25.31.
Junior Two-Jack Sawing — 1, Owen Hatfield, Council, Idaho, and Wyatt Hatfield, Council, Idaho., 19.96.
HORSE PULL
Lightweights — 1, Jerry Lee with Roy and Rusty, Sandy, Ore. 2, Randy Dodge with Tony and Charlie, Albany, Ore. 3, Don Lee with Mike and Reno, Estacada, Ore.
Heavyweights — 1, Randy Dodge with Rex and Tommy Boy, Albany, Ore. 2, Richard Cameron with Rex and Mike, Washington. 3, Dawn Foreman with Pete and Kate, Estacada, Ore.