Orofino High senior wants to be ‘part of the solution’ to homelessness

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
OROFINO — Samantha Tachell, a senior at Orofino High School, experienced a brush with homelessness several years ago when she went to live with her father in Washington.
The experience shaped her decision as to what to do for her senior project.
“The struggle of not knowing where to go next or where you would find your next meal, was a real struggle,” she shared. “It’s easy to lose hope when you can’t stand on your own two feet, it’s hard to see any light at the end of the tunnel. People were there to help me, and now I want to be part of the solution as well.”
Tachell said she would like to attend college to become a social worker after high school. “As long as I can do something positive to help others, I’ll be happy,” she adds.
She is asking the community for help in donating items to help make a difference in our community. Donations will be accepted until January and every little bit helps.
Canned food, soup, fruits, vegetables, canned or dried meat, packaged foods such as Cup of Noodles, macaroni and cheese, crackers, raisins, peanut butter and personal hygiene products are all greatly appreciated.
Clothing of all sizes and for either gender is helpful to include: shirts, pants, sweaters, jackets, underwear, socks and shoes. Towels and blankets that are no longer used or needed will also be welcomed.
All donations go to First Step 4 Life, a nonprofit organization to help the homeless and those in need located at 155 Main St., Suite C, in Orofino. For questions or concerns, contact their office at (208) 717-3881, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
DEQ lifts Lake Cascade algae advisory
McCALL — A health advisory for toxin producing cyanobacteria on Lake Cascade was lifted Oct. 8, but Central District Health warned people to stay away from isolated areas where the bloom may still be visible.
The advisory was lifted after Idaho Department of Environmental Quality monitoring found that toxins had returned to normal and safe levels. It had been in effect since Aug. 13.
It was the fourth harmful algal bloom on Lake Cascade in as many years. The 2020 and 2019 advisories also lasted about eight weeks while the 2018 advisory lasted only six weeks.
“We appear to be losing ground on our scenic and recreational-rich Lake Cascade due to reoccurring toxic algal blooms,” said Lenard Long of the group Friends of Lake Cascade.
“This year’s early bloom hurt local businesses and the recreational industry hard,” Long said.
The main driver of cyanobacteria blooms was phosphorous pollution from multiple sources, he said.
“We in Valley County have not met the reduction goals proposed by (the DEQ) two decades ago,” Long said.
“We still have runoff, wastewater, grazing, bank erosion, water temperature, fertilizer and legacy sediment problems to solve (just to name a few),” he said.
No specific location was given for where concentrations of cyanobacteria could still exist, but the health district warned people to stay away from water with visible slime, surface scum or foul odor.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday