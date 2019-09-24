OROFINO — A 13-year-old Orofino boy who was run over by a semi-truck and trailer during the Clearwater County Fair on Sept. 14 continues to heal at the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, according to his mother’s updates on a social media website.
Dashel Barlow has had some fevers associated with his injuries, Amanda Barlow, his mother, posted. However, there appears to be no infection and he is managing the pain with an over-the-counter pain reliever. He has been able to move around the hospital and has received several visitors.
According to a news release Monday from the Orofino Police Department, Dashel Barlow was with a group representing Debco Construction of Orofino throwing candy to the parade crowd when the driver of the semi-truck, Blaine A. Bonner, 48, of Orofino, lost his view of the right rear side of the trailer while trying to negotiate a curve from Michigan Avenue onto Johnson Avenue.
Barlow was walking alongside the truck when he was struck by the vehicle. Both of his lower legs and his right foot and ankle were broken, and he was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the Spokane hospital, where he remained in the pediatric intensive care unit for several days.
The police department said it is unclear whether the boy stumbled and fell under the wheels of the trailer or if he was clipped by the trailer and knocked under the wheels. The incident remains under investigation, the police department reported.