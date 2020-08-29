Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
OROFINO — As schools throughout Orofino-based Joint District No. 171 prepared to welcome students for the 2020-21 school year this week, the school board held its regular meeting virtually Aug. 18, to update and continue the discussion for tentative school plans and to reach a final decision.
Whatever the decision, it was obvious not everyone will be pleased, but hopefully the community can agree to work together to keep our kids in school and get through this pandemic, while protecting those at higher risk.
Last month, school plans initially proposed universal face masking throughout the district. In a special meeting on Aug. 3, a motion was made by Greg Gerot, and seconded by Greg Billups, to amend the plan to accept universal face coverings as an option to wearing a mask. The motion carried with a vote of 3-2. Angela Pomponio and Dr. Charity Robinson voted no. The board agreed to revisit the plan to explore the transmission rate the week prior to opening.
Public comment typically appears early in the school agenda and there were nine requests to address the board that evening, verbally via Zoom, as well as by letter. Each were held to a three-minute time limit in which to speak.
Parental concern focused primarily on the potential adverse effects of masks on children for lengthy period of times. Several asked for masks to be used only in certain areas or circumstances. Most who spoke wanted the decision to be left to the discretion of the parents.
Another concern echoed throughout public comment related to the verbage “doors locked for controlled entry” and “closed campus” stated in the school plans, which was widely understood by many to mean parents/grandparents would be denied access or that the school was preventing anyone from visiting.
Additional opposition came forth when it was noted that none of the other northern Idaho communities, large or small, nor Lewiston for example (which has experienced more confirmed COVID-19 cases than Clearwater County), have required masks during the green stage. Many patrons felt it was too extreme for the number of cases currently reported in the county.
Michelle George, a teacher from OJSHS, shared a slightly different perspective.
“Everyone is in agreement that the best way to educate our children is face-to-face. Most kids learn best that way.
“There’s three things we can control; a) we can sanitize, b) distance ourselves, and c) wear face masks.
“I don’t want to wear a mask, they can be uncomfortable. I know that long-term mask use can have an effect on the social and emotional health of our kids, but the reality is, if we don’t wear masks, there’s a very good chance we will be closed quickly.”
Dr. Ann Scholar spoke on behalf of the medical staff at Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics regarding the reopening of schools. “The reopening of our schools unfortunately coincide with same period of time that the coronavirus has entered the community. As a rural community, which typically sees transmission of the virus later, the medical staff has had the chance to look at how other communities, those larger and harder hit, to explore ways it was managed. We have had the opportunity to improve our response and to put in place advanced knowledge.
“With the increase of cases in our locality,” continued Scholar, “we strongly feel that reducing the rate of infection amongst our school-aged children will also help reduce the rate of infection to the rest of our community, including those who are at higher risk of infection.
“While young children are generally at lower risk, it’s not true for everyone,” she added.
Scholar was then informed her three-minute time limit had expired. Others wished to respond, but had not filed a request to speak before the board that evening.
later in the meeting, Robinson clarified the district’s intentions behind the locked doors and closed campus for students.
“The campuses are not closed to parents, as long as parents wear masks,” explained Robinson. “We don’t want students leaving campus for lunch. Doors will be locked for greater control.”
“We’re definitely not discouraging parents, grandparents or volunteers from visiting, it just helps us be more aware of who is in the building,” added Superintendent Michael Garrett. “Each building administrator will have their own protocol.”
Three changes were made to the school plan since Aug. 3. They are:
Highly recommended universal face masks or coverings dining the “green phase” and mandatory during “yellow phase”
The removal of the A and B schedule option for classes.
The addition of online learning as an option, which may also be utilized by any student as the need may be for quarantine. However, “if we do this,” said Garrett, “there will be an iron clad agreement between the student, his or her parents, and school to assure accountability. If the child does not attend or falls the course, it will have to be repeated.”
Members spoke to the various benefits and consequences of each change in the plan and were clearly divided in their deliberations, particularly in the case of masks vs. face shields. A motion ended up passing 3-2 in favor of the proposed plan. Face coverings, to include masks and shields, will be highly recommended for the opening of school, and plans will be reviewed every two weeks. The next board meeting to review the plan will be Sept. 8.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
Protesters dislike mandatory Valley County mask order
CASCADE, Idaho — Timothy Deinhard, of McCall, stood on the shoulder of Idaho Highway 55 about 14 miles south of Cascade on Sunday holding a hand-written sign saying “Make Love, Not Masks” as a steady stream of weekend traffic passed by.
Deinhard was one of about a dozen protesters gathered to voice their opposition to Central District Health’s mandatory mask order for Valley County.
The protest was organized by Josh Hurley, 34, of Smiths Ferry, who said the mask order constituted government overreach in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our commissioners used the authority of Central District Health to override the local authority of school boards and city councils,” Hurley said.
“The commissioners went above their heads and went to the board to try to get something done that the city councils obviously didn’t want to do,” he said.
Protesters carried American flags and signs reading, “My body, My choice,” “Wake Up America, Freedom’s Not Free” and “1000s of Doctors Censored... Why?”
“I’m protesting the nonelected officials without voting through a legislature, forcing people to wear masks,” said Dean Holmes, of Cascade.
“And we know that if they can force us to wear masks, they can force us to take flu shots or anything else and we’re not going for it,” Holmes said.
Shay Holmes, of Cascade, said she was against any kind of government mandated medical treatment.
“But I should have the choice over my body until it kills you,” she said. “But I am not going to kill you with my COVID because you have the right to stand away from me.”
Hurley said he chose to hold the protest along the highway to show weekend travelers that some Valley County residents were against the order.
Hurley said he organized the event not as a protest against masks, but as a protest against the mask order.
“Where do you draw the line once the government is able to manage and to moderate risk in your general day to day life? Where do you stop it?” he said.
Hurley did say he doubts the effectiveness of mask wearing in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Masks have only been proven to help slow the spread of the virus in a lab setting, but in reality, people do not use them properly, he said.
“The issue of masks is people aren’t trained and aren’t doing the right things,” he said.
The mandatory mask order was passed by the health district on Aug. 11. It requires people to wear masks over their mouth and nose when in public and unable to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from people not within their household.
The order makes exemptions for children under age 2, on-duty law enforcement officers and restaurant patrons if socially distanced, among others.
The order contains stricter regulations for masks within schools, requiring that they be worn even if 6 feet of distancing is possible.
“This makes criminals out of almost every student and teacher at some point during the day,” Hurley said.
Violation of the order is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $300 fine.
The Valley County Sheriff’s Office has said deputies would comply with the order, but focus on educating people over issuing citations.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday