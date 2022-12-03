OROFINO — The Orofino Municipal Airport recently purchased a snow removal truck with the help of a $75,000 grant from Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative.
The truck will be used for sanding, de-icing and plowing at the airport.
Ryan Smathers, Orofino city administrator, said the new truck will make a huge impact.
“The airport has been basically out of service during major snow events and this will help us respond in a timely manner,” Smathers said.
Orofino averages 21.4 inches of snow each winter. The airport is located about a mile northwest of town on the south side of the Clearwater River and is located in a steep canyon with high terrain approaches north and south of the airfield.
Smathers said in past winters, airport personnel had to rush to get the runway cleared with a front end loader for a Life Flight helicopter to land.
“Having this will help keep the runway open during all types of weather conditions,” he said. “Having the capability to spray de-icer and sand, along with the scoop plow, will be a game changer.”
Jennifer Schildgen, airport planning manager with the Idaho Division of Aeronautics, said the Leading Idaho initiative has provided airports statewide with needed grant funds to support the Idaho Aviation System.
