MOSCOW — After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers with the Latah County Fair say they are planning for a full slate of in-person attractions when the event kicks off in mid-September.
Fair Director Jim Logan noted he still has around six months before the fair begins Sept. 16, but organizers will work in coordination with the county, the city of Moscow and local public health agencies to ensure the fair is conducted as safely as possible.
With vaccine distribution programs in Idaho continuing to progress, local health authorities say there is reason to be optimistic, but it’s too soon to say what sorts of health and safety guidelines will be necessary in the fall.
“Getting back to normal is everybody’s goal,” said Public Health – Idaho North Central District spokesman Scott Schlegel. “Now, what it’s going to take to get to that and what precautions we need to have in place to make that happen, we’re just going to have to address it as we move along.”
Logan said this year’s fair will include all the familiar vendors, rides and attractions, but he also hopes to bring some new features to the event. In addition to a new master magician performer known as Adam the Great, who he promises will be “absolutely amazing,” Logan said he’s also hoping to host a new metal art contest and an expanded kids’ play area.
If all goes as he hopes, Logan said the metal art contest would feature art made in shop classes by members of local chapters of the National FFA Organization.
He said the children’s play area, brought by vendor Miss Bows Messy Mania, will feature a new obstacle course for children inspired by the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.”
“We had her here in 2019 and she is coming back with a slightly bigger play area that also incorporates her new ‘mini-ninja obstacle course,’ ” Logan said. “(It’s) some sort of timed obstacle course that the kids can do and she runs it and depending on the amount of traffic, she could try to keep track of times to say who can do it the fastest, etc.”
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said that while now is no time for people to let their guard down in terms of the pandemic, he is feeling optimistic about a return to some semblance of normalcy by the time the fair begins. He said after a year of mask mandates and social distancing, it’s nice to have something to look forward to.
“It would be absolutely terrific to be able to start putting the pieces back and getting back to normal as we go along,” Lambert said. “We’ll inch along and we’ll get there, it’s going to happen ... we still have a ways to go but we’re in the latter innings of this thing.”
The Latah County Fair is scheduled to take place Sept. 16-19. Those seeking more information can visit www.latahcountyfair.com.
