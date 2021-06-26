Four humanities programs in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington were among the 19 recipients of $40,057 in grants from the Idaho Humanities Council.
The grants were supported in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Idaho Humanities Council’s Endowment for Humanities Education. The awards are aimed toward organizations devoted to enhancing public awareness, appreciation and understanding of the humanities in Idaho.
The four local recipients include:
Sixty-Four Films, Pullman, was awarded $1,660 for the creation of a documentary film focused on the lead poisoning within the Silver Valley. The project director is Benjamin Shors.
Discover Your Northwest Lolo Pass Visitors Center, Seattle, was awarded $3,000 to create two 15-minute video segments about Nimiipuu culture. One video will focus on the relationship between the people and camas plant while the other will focus on the history/culture of the Nimiipuu people. The project director is Colleen Mathisen.
Elk City Area Alliance, Elk City, was awarded $2,250 to purchase nine rolls of the Elk City Mining News published between 1903 and 1910. The rolls will be replicated and digitized. This will help increase access to the history and heritage of Elk City and the surrounding area. The project director is Jamie Edmondson.
Wisteqneemit, Lapwai, was awarded $1,000 for programming and cultural speakers focused on the annual Joseph Days in Joseph, Ore., and today’s renaming ceremony of the historic Spalding-Allen Collection. The project director is Ann McCormack.