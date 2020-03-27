Organizations and government agencies issued coronavirus-related announcements Thursday. Some of them are listed below; an extended list can be found at lmtribune.com.
Visitors will not be permitted at Tri-State Memorial Hospital until further notice to ensure the safety of patients, providers, employees and the community. Some exceptions may apply for pediatric and obstetric patients, and those receiving end-of-life care.
The Asotin County Regional Landfill will no longer accept “self-haul” loads of municipal solid waste from the general public or household hazardous waste starting Saturday. Private collection services, businesses with established commercial charge accounts and wood waste/recycling will continue.
Lewiston Transit’s fixed route and dial-a-ride services will be closed until at least April 1. The Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area service will limit its fixed route services to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and have no service on Saturdays. The Asotin County dial-a-ride service will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no Saturday service.
The Nez Perce County treasurer, assessor and auditor have closed their offices. Staffing will be limited. People are encouraged to use email, mail and the drop box on the west side of the courthouse in Lewiston.
All public meetings of the Whitman County Commissioners will be closed to the general public. The meetings can be viewed online at zoom.us/j/250921172, with the meeting number being 250921172.
The UI Golf Course will be closed until further notice.
The Lewiston School District has announced that its educational support personnel, like instructional assistants and clerical staff, can work from home during the extended closure of schools under the direction of their supervisors. The district continues to look at remote work possibilities for all of its employees, including classified staff.
The Clarkston School District has extended its food service program to include spring break. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays at Grantham Elementary School and Clarkston High School. If someone is unable to make the pickup time frame, they can call (509) 769-6346.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game offices will close to the public today through at least April 15. Some services such as mandatory checks of harvested wolves, black bears and mountain lions, and the purchase of items not available online can be done by making an appointment with department officials. Those who would like to make an appointment can do so by calling (208) 799-5010. For those who make appointments to purchase items like bear baiting permits or outfitter tags, the agency will no longer accept cash payments. All transactions can be made with credit and checks. The agency is encouraging people to make license, tag and permit purchases online at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/l.
The Hells Canyon Chapter of A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments of North Idaho has canceled its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Clearwater Park scheduled for April 12.
Goodwill will temporarily close all of its stores, donation centers and service offices in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, effective immediately.
Lewis-Clark State College will recruit students for the 2020 fall semester through virtual means like information webinars, video chats, social media interactions and videos. More information can be found online at www.lcsc.edu/visit-campus/virtual-opportunities.
Students in the social work program at Lewis-Clark State College will start an emotional support phone line today to help students and community members who are experiencing anxiety and stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in the service can call (208) 792-2866 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Fur Family Cinema in Lewiston has closed as it figures out if it’s an essential service under Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.
The Pullman Parks and Recreation Commission and the Pullman Cemetery Committee has canceled its April 8 meetings.
Clearwater Composting will close to the general public until April 15, effective immediately. Administrative offices will remain open to employees. For assistance, call (208) 413-6020 or email customerservice@latahsanitation.com.
The Lawson Garden Committee of the city of Pullman has canceled its April 1 meeting.