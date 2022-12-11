CLATSKANIE — Officials report at least one lane of U.S. Highway 30 will remain open 24/7 starting Sunday, more than a week after a landslide and a traffic accident involving a semitruck blocked access to both sides of the highway near Clatskanie.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that one lane with flaggers between Clatskanie and the coastal town of Astoria opened early Friday, but was scheduled to close during the day on Saturday and Sunday for additional work. When the road reopens this evening, officials say one lane will remain open 24/7.

Tags

Recommended for you