Oregon to account for elements

A volunteer unloads bottled water at a cooling center established to help vulnerable residents ride out a dangerous heat wave on Aug. 11, 2021. Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover certain climate change expenses under its Medicaid program.

 AP Gillian Flaccus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover climate change expenses for certain low-income patients under its Medicaid program as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest region sees longer heat waves and more intense wildfires.

The new initiative, slated to take effect in 2024, will cover payment for devices such as air conditioners and air filters for Medicaid members with health conditions who live in an area where an emergency because of extreme weather has been declared by the federal government or the governor’s office, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

