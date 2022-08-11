BEND, Ore. — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp.

Angela and Brian Boice, of Tacoma, filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 over the death of Brecken, who slid down one of the ski area’s slopes and crashed into rocks, The Bulletin reported.

Tags

Recommended for you