SALEM, Ore. — Oregon economists presented a “shocking” and significantly improved revenue forecast Wednesday, which could leave the state’s current budget nearly unscathed by the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Despite the forecast, which is $2 billion more than predicted in May, officials say that the “economic pain has yet to be fully reflected in Oregon’s revenue data” and that future budgets will still likely face cuts.
“The substantial improvement in today’s revenue forecast highlights the uniqueness of a recession brought on by a global pandemic,” House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said. “While we are in a better financial position than we expected to be, it is still an unpredictable road ahead.”