SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday she wants to call a special session of the Legislature because of questions raised whether a new law that narrows death penalty cases is retroactive.
With the new law taking effect next month, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum also said she supports a special legislative session “to make sure our courts, prosecutors, defenders, victims and others have the clarity and guidance they need in connection with our most serious criminal cases.”
The bill narrows the state’s use of the death penalty by substantially limiting the crimes that qualify.
After Brown signed the bill on Aug. 1, lawyers for Martin Allen Johnson, who authorities say raped and murdered a 15-year-old girl in 1998 before throwing her body off a bridge, raised the issue of whether the new law applies to him.
A judge determined the crime no longer qualifies as aggravated murder under the new law. Other cases could be affected.
The new state law that takes effect Sept. 29 narrows the definition of aggravated murder, the only crime eligible for a death sentence. The law states that aggravated murder is limited to killing two or more people as an act of organized terrorism; killing a child younger than 14 intentionally and with premeditation; killing another person while locked incarcerated for a previous murder; or killing a police, correctional or probation officer.
House Republican Leader Carl Wilson said repealing the bill might be the best course in a special session, allowing ample time before the 2020 regular session to analyze the issue.