SALEM, Ore. — A second Oregonian has died from a lung illness after vaping cannabis products, and state health authorities on Thursday urged people to immediately stop using all vaping products.
“People should stop vaping immediately,” said Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state health officer. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit.”
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the Oregon Health Authority informed her of the death and she is requesting the Oregon Department of Justice to advise what legal options are available to the state, including the temporary ban of all vaping products.
The most recent death was an individual who had been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms after vaping cannabis products, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. The other Oregon fatality had used e-cigarettes with THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related illness nationally.