SALEM, Ore. — Oregon officials reported on Thursday the state’s first decline in weekly coronavirus cases since early May.
During the week of July 20 through July 26, the number of cases in the state decreased by 7 percent from the previous week, the Oregon Health Authority said.
The rate of deaths, where people who died tested positive for the deadly disease, also declined from 6.6 percent to 5.1 percent — one of the lowest rates in the country, said the Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen.
“While our situation is better than many states, due to affirmative steps taken, COVID-19 is still actively spreading in our communities and we need to continue taking the recommended steps to contain its spread,” Allen said.
The health authority reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Additionally, five more people died from the disease, increasing Oregon’s death toll to 316. The state’s total case count since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 18,100.